STOP THE GREAT RESET

Whereas Justin Trudeau told a United Nations conference: “This pandemic has provided an OPPORTUNITY for a RESET. This is our CHANCE to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to REIMAGINE economic systems... .”







Whereas global financial elites have called for the same "Great Reset", which would reengineer economies and societies to empower the elites at the expense of the people;







Whereas Canadians must fight back against global elites preying on the fears and desperation of people to impose their power grab.







We the undersigned call on the government to:







End plans to impose the "Great Reset";

Focus instead on protecting the lives and livelihoods of hardworking people;